Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.70 Million Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,681 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 210,968 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.38% of Global Partners worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $27.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.92 million, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.25. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

