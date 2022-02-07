Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of Celldex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,777 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 320,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 305,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDX stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.77. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

