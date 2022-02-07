Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 212,952 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 212,952 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after acquiring an additional 443,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after acquiring an additional 197,752 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after acquiring an additional 670,003 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $140.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,223. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

