Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 4,716 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 158,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 60,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.50.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.