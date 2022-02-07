Assemble Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.40 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68.39 million and $6.40 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00043675 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00110103 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,415,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,954,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.