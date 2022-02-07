Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,941,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,676 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,999,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,831,000 after acquiring an additional 889,665 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 68,176 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 548,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,537 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $31.46 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29.

