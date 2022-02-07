Asset Management Group Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SLY opened at $91.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.38 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.