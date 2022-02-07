Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 2,455 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $146.36 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.48 and a twelve month high of $154.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.