Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $287.67 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.