Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives $28.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.41.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $627.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 41,667 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 159,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 45,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

