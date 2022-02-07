Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Trimmed by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 34.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up approximately 5.3% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after acquiring an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $315.12. 24,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.08, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

