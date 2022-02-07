ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report sales of $185.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.28 million and the highest is $185.83 million. ATN International posted sales of $123.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $600.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $599.41 million to $600.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $742.47 million, with estimates ranging from $737.51 million to $747.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ATN International.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ATN International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ATN International by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.12. 91,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09. ATN International has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $571.56 million, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.20%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

