Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.47% of Atrion worth $30,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 87.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atrion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Atrion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Atrion by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atrion by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $632.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $671.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.16. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $579.96 and a twelve month high of $805.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

