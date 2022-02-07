Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.49. 60,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,468,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,900,000. Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,730,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.