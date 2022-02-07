Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,469 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.54. 12,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,654. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.10 and a 200 day moving average of $218.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.24 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.