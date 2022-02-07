Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0360 on Top Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Autonio has a market cap of $3.40 million and $110,282.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.33 or 0.07137418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00053987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,978.63 or 0.99765103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006556 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.