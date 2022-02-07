Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Down to $105.30

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.30, but opened at $103.10. Avalara shares last traded at $108.69, with a volume of 3,259 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $6,481,981 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

