Avaya (AVYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avaya to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AVYA opened at $17.35 on Monday. Avaya has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -64.26 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

