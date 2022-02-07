Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 6%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares were down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 4,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 326,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

AVAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Strange acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $115,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

