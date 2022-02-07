Axa S.A. Acquires 77,242 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,242 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.25% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $175,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 785,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,954,000 after acquiring an additional 21,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

NYSE BDX traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $272.10. 4,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $272.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

