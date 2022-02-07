Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $161,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,650. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.