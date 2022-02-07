Axa S.A. Buys 87,508 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 87,508 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $354,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $483.86. 7,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,706. The company has a market cap of $455.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

