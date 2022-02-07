Axa S.A. Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,829 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Axa S.A. owned 0.16% of Linde worth $246,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 96,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 23,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,923,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,971. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.49. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $241.88 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $152.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.