Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,754 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 19,365 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.22% of NXP Semiconductors worth $112,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $84,723,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock traded up $3.31 on Monday, reaching $201.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,348. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Bank of America boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

