Axa S.A. Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $106,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $403.64. The stock had a trading volume of 49,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,853,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

