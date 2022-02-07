AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.73.

AZEK stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. AZEK has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of AZEK by 70.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AZEK by 34.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 179.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

