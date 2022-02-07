Baader Bank Reiterates €265.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($297.75) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €340.00 ($382.02) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($365.17) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($393.26) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €368.00 ($413.48) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €320.71 ($360.35).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA:ADS opened at €240.10 ($269.78) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €252.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €278.02. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.