Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.58. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.