Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.58. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
