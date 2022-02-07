Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Hold”

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.19.

BLDP stock traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.81. The company had a trading volume of 535,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,341. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -32.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total transaction of C$42,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,397.28.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

