Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €7.40 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.40 ($8.31) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.54) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.19) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €6.40 ($7.19) to €6.60 ($7.42) in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.84) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.09) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.