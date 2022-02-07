Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

