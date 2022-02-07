Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,462,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,244 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.00% of Bank OZK worth $277,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

