Barclays Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.12.

GAP stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $37.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 38,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 65,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

