Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Viad worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Viad by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Viad by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Viad by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Viad by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Viad by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVI opened at $35.83 on Monday. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $735.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

