Barclays PLC Buys 26,059 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 420.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 437,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGM. Raymond James raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $15.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.