Barclays PLC Buys 7,538 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Natus Medical worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $22.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.98 million, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

