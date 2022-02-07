Barclays PLC Purchases 3,303 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $95.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

