Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of ADTRAN worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6,257.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADTN opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $978.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.66 and a beta of 1.38. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

