Barclays Trims Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Target Price to C$50.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS to a buy rating and set a C$102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$96.75.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$40.17 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$33.19 and a 12-month high of C$165.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of C$5.96 billion and a PE ratio of -20.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.32.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

