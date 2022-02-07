BCE Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $3.58 per share for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.00.

BCE opened at C$67.93 on Monday. BCE has a one year low of C$54.42 and a one year high of C$68.17. The company has a market cap of C$61.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.63.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.169 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.61%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

