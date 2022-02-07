BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$71.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.17.

BCE opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. BCE’s payout ratio is 113.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

