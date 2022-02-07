Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.29% of Bel Fuse worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 370.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $171,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $11.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $148.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.54. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.