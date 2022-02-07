Berenberg Bank Reiterates CHF 28 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

