BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.89) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.23) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,251.43 ($30.27).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,469.50 ($33.20) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.01 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,251.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,141. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,527.50 ($33.98).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

