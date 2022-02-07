BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.23) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.89) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,251.43 ($30.27).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,465.50 ($33.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The company has a market cap of £124.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,527.50 ($33.98). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,251.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,141.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

