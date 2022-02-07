BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 6,188.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,844,000. Athos Capital Ltd raised its position in BHP Group by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 30,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BHP Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,838 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,722,000 after purchasing an additional 227,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $69.31.

BBL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.