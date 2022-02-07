BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price objective on the mining company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $504.64.
Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
