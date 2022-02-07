Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives $12.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIRDF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

BIRDF stock remained flat at $$7.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

