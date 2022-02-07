Bitcoin Gold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.33 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.49 or 0.00082828 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $639.15 million and $38.33 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00289216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00108704 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003416 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

