BlackRock Inc. Acquires 325,170 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,708,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.50% of Berkeley Lights worth $72,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,872 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 124.5% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 115.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 637,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 341,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

BLI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

BLI stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $570.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.